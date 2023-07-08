Outbuilding fire burns in Fruita

Firefighters from the Lower Valley Fire Dist and GJFD fight blaze
Firefighters from the Lower Valley Fire Dist and GJFD fight blaze(Lower Valley Fire Dist.)
By Bernie Lange
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:08 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - No one was injured four dogs were rescued as the Lower Valley Fire Department (LVFD) battled a shed or outbuilding fire. The structure was on a property at South Mesa Street and Kaley Street in Fruita.

It appears part of a fence may have also burned. The LVFD was assisted by the Grand Junction Fire Department (GJFD). Witnesses say several people were seen holding dogs. According to the LVFD Facebook page four dogs were rescued. Colorado Parks and Wildlife also assisted in fighting the fire.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you see these children, call 911.
Endangered Missing Alert: Two children missing from Hotchkiss, Colorado
Grand Junction Jackalope fans share their concerns
Grand Junction Jackalope fans share their concerns
Pedestrian hit by a vehicle on 28 1/2 Rd and North Ave
Pedestrian hit by a vehicle on 28 1/2 Rd and North Avenue
Man shot by Mesa County Deputy
Man shot by Mesa County Deputy
Water a “likely culprit” behind hillside collapse, says public works director
Water a “likely culprit” behind hillside collapse, says public works director

Latest News

The state health department is sounding the alarm over tick diseases in Colorado.
State Health Department warns about rise in tick diseases
Roice-Hurst Pets of the Week
Roice-Hurst Pets of the Week: Meet Gertrude and Ears
Market on Main 2023 kicks off
Market on Main 2023 kicks off
Wildlife moms can handle their babies on their own