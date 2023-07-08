State Health Department warns about rise in tick diseases

By Hannah Hickman
Updated: 49 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The state health department is sounding the alarm over tick diseases in Colorado.

The Colorado Department of Health and Environment says they’ve seen a recent uptick in tick cases because of the recent wet spring.

Experts said there are three tick diseases people should look out for: Lyme Disease, Powassan Virus, and Babesiosis.

Health experts said these types of tick diseases aren’t commonly found in the state but with a heavy travel season, ticks could have attached themselves to people or animals and been brought into the state.

Lyme Disease is the most common tick-borne illness. It’s transmitted through deer tick bites.

The Powassan Virus is a non-treatable illness also transmitted through deer tick bites. 10% of people who contract the virus will die.

Babesiosis is treatable if caught early. It can lead to acute respiratory distress syndrome, severe anemia, congenital heart failure, shock and even a coma.

If you believe you have been bitten by a tick, consult with your local health care provider.

