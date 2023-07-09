Former Maverick Kyle Leahy makes MLB Debut

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Another Colorado Mesa Baseball alumni, can officially now be called a Major League Pitcher.

After getting called up from the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds earlier in the week, former Maverick Pitcher Kyle Leahy made his Major League debut with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Before Leahy entered the game in relief, the Cardinals retook the lead in their matchup with the Chicago White Sox at 7-6 via a 2-run Home Run by the former Colorado Rockies All-Star Nolan Arenado,

Leahy entered the game in the bottom of the 7th, and started out strong striking out the first batter he faced, shortstop Tim Anderson.

But from there Leahy ran into trouble, facing off against Luis Robert Jr., who currently ranks second in the American League in home runs.

Robert showed why he’s one of the game’s premiere power hitters, and turned on the first pitch he saw from Leahy, a low slider, hitting it out of the park for a solo home run, tying the ball game at 7-7.

After 0.2 innings pitched the Cardinals opted to bring in Pitcher Chris Stratton in relief of Leahy, but Leahy was still responsible for the Chicago baserunner, Designated Hitter Eloy Jimenez who had reached base by hitting a single of Leahy. Stratton would issue a walk with the bases loaded allowing Jimenez to score, but the run was charged to Leahy.

When it was over Leahy’s stat line was 0.2 innings pitched, two hits, two walks, two runs allowed, along with two strikeouts and the loss, in an 8-7 White Sox Victory.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.