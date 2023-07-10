Colorado man sentenced for role in fatal shooting

The shooting happened late last year.
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:26 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Friday, 25-year-old Caleb Jones was sentenced to spending the next 14 years behind bars for his role in the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Lucas Terry in November of 2022.

The shooting happened on 22 Road.

Jones pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary.

Investigators stated that Jones, along with 29-year-old Jeff Brewer, were in a fight with Terry when Terry was fatally shot in the chest. Jones also sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.

Brewer is charged with Terry’s murder.

