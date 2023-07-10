Local soccer star moves to D1 school

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - One all star soccer player is saying farewell to Colorado Mesa University and hello to CU Boulder this fall. Lila Dere is currently a senior academically, but due to covid she’s got two more years of eligibility to show her skills as a soccer player.

Lila set a top notch goal for herself this past season. She wanted to lead the nation for goals for D2 schools, and that she did. With 23 goals under her belt she garnered the attention of schools across the nation. Including Florida State, Texas, California, and more. Then, the D1 school CU Boulder reached out with an offer.

After visiting last week, Dere fell in love with the coaches, campus, and facility. She says she knew she had her decision.

All the hard work paid off.

“I came out here all the time. Even on days like this, when it was super hot. I’d be out here like sweat my butt off. I go to the gym, I lift, I do hot yoga, I do trail running sprints, you name it, I try to do it all. I cross trained a lot,” said Dere.

Lila says she has to credit her boyfriend as well. He played soccer as a center. They would play one on one often and Dere says he didn’t go easy on her.

The hard work doesn’t end at the transfer. She’ll be playing for a D1 school, shifting her goal to becoming a pro player.

Lila says she’s excited for all the great teams and competition she’ll be facing.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.