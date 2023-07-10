Triple-digit heat arrives for the first time this summer

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Sizzling triple-digit heat will make its first appearance of the summer this week on Colorado’s Western Slope.

Triple-Digit Heat Arrives

High temperatures on Tuesday will be around 99-100 degrees across the Grand Valley and around Delta. Wednesday will be warmer with high temperatures around 100-101 degrees. Of course, some of our backyard thermometers can be a couple of degrees warmer. We haven’t reached 100 degrees yet this summer. We could break 100 degrees at least three times this week, and the intense heat could persist into next week. Early signs show early next week could, in fact, grow even hotter.

Heat Safety

Triple-digit heat happens in Western Colorado. Of course, it isn’t new. However, it’s still potentially dangerous. If you have to be out in the heat, please be safe. Take frequent cool breaks in the shade or in the air conditioning. Make sure you’re drinking plenty of water and staying well hydrated. If you are sweating excessively and are faint or dizzy, take a cool shower. If you stop sweating, you may be suffering from heat stroke and should call 9-1-1.

Heat & Your Pets

Remember your pets, too. If it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for them. Outdoor animals need shade, plenty of food and water, and a way to cool off. If you can bring your animals indoors, that’s safer for them. Remember the pavement and asphalt can be as hot as 140 degrees, and it can burn your pets’ paws in less than a minute. If you can’t touch it for at least seven seconds with the back of your hand, it’s too hot for your pets.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear and warm. Sunset is at 8:43 PM. We’ll cool from mid-to-upper 90s around 6 PM to mid-90s at 8 PM and finally lower 80s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear and mild. Low temperatures by morning will be near 65 degrees around Grand Junction, 59 degrees around Montrose, 61 degrees around Delta, and 53 degrees around Cortez. Tuesday will be partly cloudy. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible, but they’ll mostly stay over the higher terrain. High temperatures will be near 99 degrees around Grand Junction, 95 degrees around Montrose, 98 degrees around Delta, and 95 degrees around Cortez. Some areas in the Grand Valley can reach 100 degrees.

