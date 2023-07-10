Warmest air so far arrives later this week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Calmer winds will bring the widespread high fire danger down around the Western Slope, but temperatures will be on the rise through the middle of the week.

Some Lingering Breezes

After dealing with gusty winds and a high wildfire danger for the better part of the last few weeks, we’ll finally start to see a little relief in that department through this week. It won’t completely go away, however. Occasional gusts between 15 and 25 miles per hour will still be possible around the region through at least Wednesday, and that could cause some local increases in the fire danger each of those afternoons. Some additional Red Flag Warnings can’t be completely ruled out through the time period, but it doesn’t look like we’ll see as much of the Red Flag Warnings that sprawl out across just about all of the Western Slope.

Spring Creek Fire Update

A couple of pieces of good news from the Spring Creek Fire burning south of Parachute... The fire has not grown since yesterday morning, and it continues to sit at 3,286 acres burned. In additional good news, containment has now jumped all the way up to 46% as of late this morning. Most of the work being done from fire crews is continuing to strengthen containment lines around the fire. The north side of the fire continues to be the most active side. Sunny skies and warmer temperatures by the middle of this week could quickly start drying out vegetation, and we’ll have to watch for the potential for increased fire activity through the middle of this week.

Here Comes The Heat

The Grand Junction Regional Airport reached 99° for the second time this year on Sunday, and we’re still looking for that first 100-degree reading in Grand Junction. If you’re not looking for those triple-digit temperatures, it unfortunately looks like that streak will come to an end by the middle of this week. Clouds and some scattered eastern mountain showers and storms should keep temperatures down a degree or two this afternoon, then skies start clearing out as a ridge starts strengthening over the region from Tuesday to Thursday. Lower 100s could arrive to some of the valley locations by Tuesday afternoon, then it looks like our warmest day of the week will be on Thursday. The weekend is just a continuation of the pattern that is on the way. Expect sunny to mostly sunny skies with highs still hanging around the upper 90s and lower 100s around the Grand Valley.

Next 24 Hours

Clouds will continue to gradually increase all across the region into the afternoon, and we may see some additional spotty to scattered showers and storms over the higher elevations of the eastern portions of the Western Slope. We should stay dry in the valleys with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle to upper 90s. Any rain ends and skies clear out through the evening, and we’ll continue to see clear to mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the lower to middle 60s. Skies start clearing out over the northern half of the region on Tuesday while the San Juans could see some scattered afternoon showers and storms. We’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies once again in the valleys with highs in the middle to upper 90s.

