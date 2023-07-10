West Nile Virus detected in four Colorado counties

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Health and Environment issued a warning Friday, saying that it has detected mosquitos carrying the West Nile Virus in at least four Colorado counties so far this year.

With the arrival of warm weather, mosquitoes are coming out in full force. The bugs are a minor irritation in most contexts, but some can transmit the virus to humans.

During a routine monitoring session, mosquitos carrying the virus were detected in Boulder, Delta, Weld, and Larimer Counties.

By comparison, Mesa County saw four cases in 2022. Twenty people were killed by the virus statewide out of the 206 reported cases.

“It’s very difficult to predict how many cases we’ll get partly because the cases that are reported to us are the ones that saw a doctor, got tested, and tested positive,” said Dr. Natalie Marzec, Program Manager for One Health.

Experts say there is no treatment for West Nile Virus, so prevention is key.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.