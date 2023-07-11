1991 pipe bomber up for re-trial in grand junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Following up after a Mesa County Judge ruled to give the 1991 Grand Junction pipe bomber a new trial. This comes after evidence used to convict was later determined to be unreliable. James Genrich maintained his innocence throughout life behind bars, now backed by the Innocence Project, his conviction of two counts of first degree murder might be vacated.

Genrich’s attorneys argued that the expert witnesses opinions on tool marking found on an unexploded pipe bomb was the only physical evidence use to convict Genrich in 1993. Judge Richard Gurly agreed, saying the expert would be inadmissible during a new trial. Adding there were no scientific principles that would support the testimony. Mesa county DA Dan Rubinstein says he plans on appealing the case. Which would keep Genrich behind bars until the appeal is dealt with. If the appeal is denied, the DA’s office might take the case to the Colorado Supreme Court.

A 12-year-old girl and a 43-year-old man died in the two separate bombing in 1991.

There is a hearing on July 28th, in which Judge Gurley may through out the conviction.

We’ll keep you updated with any new developments.

