Colorado Parks and Wildlife celebrates ten years of black-footed ferret restoration work

DENVER, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife is celebrating ten years of its black-footed ferret restoration program after bringing the species back from the very brink of extinction.

Originally listed as endangered in 1967, the black-footed ferret is one of the rarest and most endangered mammals in North America. The last time CPW recorded a wild black-footed ferret sighting prior to reintroduction was near Buena Vista in 1943. Then, just 36 years later, the last ferret in captivity died, and nearly took the hope of saving North America’s only native ferret species with it.

But, hope was not totally lost. In 1981, a small pocket of 129 surviving ferrets was discovered on a ranch near Meeteetse, Wyo. The handful of surviving ferrets were then almost lost again after their already severely reduced population took yet more hits from outbreaks of distemper and plague.

All but 18 of the wild ferrets died.

Then, in 1986, the US Fish and Wildlife Service stepped in and captured the survivors for use in a captive breeding and species preservation program.

But, efforts to save the species hit another roadblock: Only seven of the 18 recovered turned out to be able to breed. “We call them the ‘Magnificent Seven’ because all the ferrets we’ve released since then are descended from them,” said CPW’s Species Conservation Coordinator Tina Jackson.

Experts blame their disappearance in the wild on habitat loss, widespread poisoning of prairie dog colonies, and disease.

CPW said the ferrets still face a long list of dangers, including the continued presence of diseases that nearly wiped them out decades ago.

Ferrets were reintroduced near Rangely, Colorado in 2001, but the population collapsed after less than a decade due to plague. The effort to reintroduce them was successfully attempted again in 2013, and the population continues to grow thanks to vaccinations and monitoring efforts.

“To be able to put those animals back in the ecosystem where they belong - it still gives me goosebumps,” said Jackson.

