Fatal rollover crash on I-70 in Palisade

One person is dead after a rollover crash on Interstate 70 near Palisade
One person is dead after a rollover crash on Interstate 70 near Palisade(KKCO/KJCT)
By Joshua Vorse
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:07 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - One person is dead after a rollover crash on Interstate 70 near Palisade. It happened at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday at Exit 42 off of eastbound I-70.

Emergency crews said one person was killed, and one was taken to the hospital.

The car apparently rolled in the crash, landing on it’s roof on a hill between the off ramp and 35 8/10 Road. That’s near the Wine Country Inn in Palisade. Palisade police and fire were called to the crash, along with Colorado State Patrol.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Junction Jackalope fans share their concerns
Grand Junction Jackalope fans share their concerns
Fatal motorcycle accident on I-70
Man killed in I-70 motorcycle crash was a French national touring the southwest
Fire destroys Fruita outbuilding, four dogs rescued
Outbuilding fire burns in Fruita
Pedestrian hit by a vehicle on 28 1/2 Rd and North Ave
Pedestrian hit by a vehicle on 28 1/2 Rd and North Avenue
Water a “likely culprit” behind hillside collapse, says public works director
Water a “likely culprit” behind hillside collapse, says public works director

Latest News

A Gunnison man landed his helicopter in Grand Titon National Park for a lakeside picnic.
Gunnison man faces federal charges after landing helicopter in national park
Judge apologizes to woman hit by train while in police car
Judge apologizes to woman hit by train while in police car
Colorado man sentenced for role in fatal shooting
Colorado man sentenced for role in fatal shooting
A brushfire burns near Interstate 70 on July 10, 2023.
Brushfire ignites near I-70 Cisco exit