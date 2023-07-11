Governor Polis, CPW, GOCO, grow Outdoor Regional Partnerships Initiative

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Governor Jared Polis, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, along with Great Outdoors Colorado are growing the outdoor regional partnerships initiative.

The grant programs support coalitions promoting conservation on Colorado’s lands and waters.

This grant opportunity is the result of a landmark executive order signed by Gov. Polis creating the Outdoor Regional Partnerships Initiative.

Conservationists, land managers, and local governments are working together to tackle challenges and advance opportunities for approaches to conserving Colorado’s outdoors.

Montrose, Delta, and Mesa Counties will see $75,000 of the grant funding as part of the Two Rivers Recreation and Conservation Roundtable.

The funding for the coalition will be put towards identifying priorities and projects to balance conservation, wildlife, and recreation in the surrounding areas.

