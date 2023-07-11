Heat building toward triple digits in the Grand Valley

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Hot is the word of the week - maybe even for much of the next two weeks - as Colorado’s Western Slope bakes in triple-digit heat.

Triple-Digit Heat Arrives

The heat takes the lead in our forecast. Wednesday will be hot. High temperatures will be around 100 degrees for much of the Grand Valley. The lower valley near Fruita and Mack could warm to 101 degrees. Mid-to-upper 90s are likely for the rest of the Western Slope, so those who don’t reach 100 degrees will get close. The warmth will step up on Thursday. High temperatures in the Grand Valley will range from 101 to 103 degrees. Upper 90s will be common for the rest of Western Colorado, so again, those who don’t reach 100 degrees will be close.

Hot Through This Weekend

Triple-digit high temperatures are likely through this weekend. The one day that may stay shy of 100 degrees looks to be Saturday. Even then, we’ll be close. Our forecast highs are still at least 4-5 degrees shy of records through Sunday.

Looking Ahead

Long-range trends offer some hope for limited relief. Our normal high and low temperatures at the Grand Junction Airport for this time of year are 95 degrees and 64 degrees respectively. The outlook for 6-10 days - July 17 through July 21 - strongly favors above-normal temperatures with 70% odds. The 8-14-day period from July 19 through July 25 still favors above-normal temperatures, but the odds are lower at 50%. These outlooks do not suggest how much above normal we will be. They only show that we will be warmer than normal. So this doesn’t necessarily guarantee prolonged triple-digit heat. In fact, our forecast data show strong signs that the triple-digit heat may break around Wednesday or Thursday of next week. That’s a week away, and a lot can change by then.

Heat Safety

Remember that, although we experience triple-digit heat in Western Colorado almost every summer, that doesn’t make it less dangerous. Heat is the number one weather-related killer in the world. Please be safe if you have to be out in the heat. Be sure you are staying well hydrated and eat well. Take frequent cool breaks, preferably in the air conditioning. Remember your outdoor pets need a shady place to stay cool, too. They’ll also need plenty of food and water. The pavement can be as hot as 140 degrees, which can burn animals’ paws in a minute or less. If you can’t touch the pavement with the back of your hand for at least seven seconds, it’s too hot for your dog.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly cloudy. Sunset is at 8:43 PM. We’ll cool from mid-to-upper 90s around 6 PM to lower 90s at 8 PM and to mid-80s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 68 degrees around Grand Junction, 63 degrees around Montrose, 64 degrees around Delta, and 57 degrees around Cortez. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a very small chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm over the higher terrain. Sunrise is at 5:57 AM. We’ll warm from lower 70s around 7 AM to lower 90s by noon and then to near 100 degrees by 4 PM. High temperatures will be near 100 degrees around Grand Junction, 96 degrees around Montrose, 100 degrees around Delta, and 96 degrees around Cortez.

