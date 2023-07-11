Mesa County investing thousands into local skatepark

The money will be going towards safety improvements and a state of the art facility.
The money will be going towards safety improvements and a state of the art facility.(Unsplash)
By Hannah Hickman
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County is investing $249,900 into a local skate park.

The money is going toward the Long Family Memorial Skatepark at 3118 E ½ Road. The new design will bring a state-of-the-art skatepark to life along with safety improvements.

Skaters and community members had the opportunity to see concepts of what the park would look like. Those in attendance also had the opportunity to give feedback on new park features.

The project is set to be complete by late fall 2023. The designs are not final.

Community members and skaters can leave their feedback about the designs on a survey through July 11, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Junction Jackalope fans share their concerns
Grand Junction Jackalope fans share their concerns
Fatal motorcycle accident on I-70
Man killed in I-70 motorcycle crash was a French national touring the southwest
Fire destroys Fruita outbuilding, four dogs rescued
Outbuilding fire burns in Fruita
Pedestrian hit by a vehicle on 28 1/2 Rd and North Ave
Pedestrian hit by a vehicle on 28 1/2 Rd and North Avenue
Water a “likely culprit” behind hillside collapse, says public works director
Water a “likely culprit” behind hillside collapse, says public works director

Latest News

One person is dead after a rollover crash on Interstate 70 near Palisade
Fatal rollover crash on I-70 in Palisade
A Gunnison man landed his helicopter in Grand Titon National Park for a lakeside picnic.
Gunnison man faces federal charges after landing helicopter in national park
Judge apologizes to woman hit by train while in police car
Judge apologizes to woman hit by train while in police car
Colorado man sentenced for role in fatal shooting
Colorado man sentenced for role in fatal shooting