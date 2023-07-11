Mesa County investing thousands into local skatepark

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County is investing $249,900 into a local skate park.

The money is going toward the Long Family Memorial Skatepark at 3118 E ½ Road. The new design will bring a state-of-the-art skatepark to life along with safety improvements.

Skaters and community members had the opportunity to see concepts of what the park would look like. Those in attendance also had the opportunity to give feedback on new park features.

The project is set to be complete by late fall 2023. The designs are not final.

Community members and skaters can leave their feedback about the designs on a survey through July 11, 2023.

