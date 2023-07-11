Sheriff identifies deputy who shot Roberto Castillo

The shooting happened back in June.
By KKCO Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:42 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Monday, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office identified the deputy who shot a suspect back in June.

The sheriff’s office said that Investigator Everett Blanck is the deputy who shot and injured 43-year-old Roberto Castillo.

Blanck has been employed by the sheriff’s office for 16 years, and was assigned to the Western Colorado Drug Task Force prior to being placed on paid administrative leave until the investigation concludes.

The Grand Junction Police Department said that it was called after Castillo allegedly set a car on fire outside of a home. He faces several charges, including resisting arrest, harassment, first-degree assault on a peace officer, and 4th degree arson.

