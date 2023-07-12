Brush fire near Bookcliffs likely human caused, say officials

The fire ignited Tuesday morning.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 1:55 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - With wildfire season kicking into gear after a wet spring, more wildfires are popping up across Colorado. A new one sprung up Tuesday morning near a shooting range on 27 1/4 Road at the base of the Bookcliffs.

The Bureau of Land Management and the Grand Junction Fire Department were both seen by our crews responding to the fire, alongside air support dropping retardant from above.

An official cause for the fire has not been established yet, but the BLM said that it was likely human-caused.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal rollover crash on I-70 in Palisade
Fatal rollover crash on I-70 in Palisade
Fatal motorcycle accident on I-70
Man killed in I-70 motorcycle crash was a French national touring the southwest
Grand Junction Jackalope fans share their concerns
Grand Junction Jackalope fans share their concerns
Fire destroys Fruita outbuilding, four dogs rescued
Outbuilding fire burns in Fruita
Left: 24-year-old Ramon Cesena Valdez. Right: 27-year-old Raul Lopez Lizarraga.
Drug task force makes record-breaking drug bust

Latest News

Three mummified bodies found in rural Gunnison County
Three mummified bodies found in rural Gunnison County
Fire near Utah state line reached 1,800 acres
Fire near Utah state line reached 1,800 acres
DPD officer hit during Nuggets parade has leg amputated
DPD officer hit during Nuggets parade has leg amputated
DPD officer hit during Nuggets parade has leg amputated