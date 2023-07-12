Brush fire near Bookcliffs likely human caused, say officials

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - With wildfire season kicking into gear after a wet spring, more wildfires are popping up across Colorado. A new one sprung up Tuesday morning near a shooting range on 27 1/4 Road at the base of the Bookcliffs.

The Bureau of Land Management and the Grand Junction Fire Department were both seen by our crews responding to the fire, alongside air support dropping retardant from above.

An official cause for the fire has not been established yet, but the BLM said that it was likely human-caused.

