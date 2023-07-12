Car crash off I-70B and North Ave

A two vehicle crash resulted in downed power lines in the area.
By Hannah Hickman
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:16 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Shortly after 7 this evening the Grand Junction Police Department and Grand Junction Fire Department responded to a two vehicle crash.

This happened right off I-70B and North Ave. One vehicle had driven into power lines in the area.

Xcel reported over a thousand people are being impacted.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

