Car crash off I-70B and North Ave
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:16 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Shortly after 7 this evening the Grand Junction Police Department and Grand Junction Fire Department responded to a two vehicle crash.
This happened right off I-70B and North Ave. One vehicle had driven into power lines in the area.
Xcel reported over a thousand people are being impacted.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
