Rockies select CMU Pitcher Kannon Handy in MLB Draft

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Colorado Mesa Baseball Player could be playing for another team with Colorado in the name, down the line.

In the 19th round of the major League Baseball draft, with the 562nd overall selection, the Colorado Rockies selected Mavericks Left-Handed Pitcher Kannon Handy.

This last season, Handy, a Utah native posted a 5.57 earned run average, with 64.2 innings pitched, 78 hits allowed, and 88 strike outs.

The last Maverick selected by the Rockies was Reagan Todd in and 2018 and before him was outfielder Jeff Popick, back in 2012. Counting Handy, six CMU players have been taken by Colorado’s only Major League team.

Handy joins the five other high school or colligate players from a Colorado school to be selected in this year’s draft.

