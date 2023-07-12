Scorching summer sizzles for at least another week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Excessive heat is primary focus of our forecast. Grand Junction has warmed to 100 degrees two days in a row, and that’s just a start. It’s likely that at least six of the next seven days will be warmer than 100 degrees, and that may not even be the end of the hot streak.

Heat Safety

Remember to be safe in this extreme heat. Triple-digit heat happens every summer, and it kills people every summer. Heat kills more people than any other weather-related danger. Make sure you’re well hydrated and you’re eating well. If you have to be out in the heat, be sure to take cool breaks frequently and don’t overdo it. Don’t forget your pets. Outdoor pets need some cool shade and plenty of food and water. Pavement can be hotter than 140 degrees and can burn your pets’ paws in less than a minute. Remember that when you take them out for a walk.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mainly clear. Sunset is at 8:41 PM. We’ll cool from upper 90s around 6 PM to mid-90s at 8 PM and then mid-80s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly clear and mild. Low temperatures by morning will be near 69 degrees around Grand Junction, 61 degrees around Montrose, 64 degrees around Delta, and 55 degrees around Cortez. Thursday will be mostly sunny and hot. Sunrise is at 5:57 AM. We’ll warm from lower 70s at 7 AM to lower 90s at noon and to around 100-101 around 4 PM. High temperatures will be near 101 degrees around Grand Junction, 97 degrees around Montrose, 101 degrees around Delta, and 97 degrees around Cortez.

Staying Hot Through Next Week

Saturday is the only day when triple-digit temperatures won’t be widespread in the Grand Valley, but many of us will still be close to 100 degrees. Otherwise, the next seven days will be warmer than 100 degrees. The heat spike happens on Monday when we hit 104 degrees. We’ll ease back next Tuesday and Wednesday, but highs will likely still be at or above 100 degrees. Further slow relief is possible late next week, but that’s a long way out and can change before we get there.

