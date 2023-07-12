Three mummified bodies found in rural Gunnison County

GUNNISON COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - A hiker in Gunnison County discovered three bodies in a remote area of Gunnison County on Sunday.

According to the Montrose Press, the first body was found by the hiker, and two more were found when Gunnison County Sheriff’s Department investigators arrived.

Sheriff Adam Murdie said Tuesday that the bodies were discovered more than 1,000 feet from the Gold Creek Campground, deep in the hills.

Officials said that autopsies will be performed and the identities of the deceased are still unknown. Murdie said that it could take weeks for the autopsies to be completed, but hopes that their identities can be confirmed quickly.

Sheriff Murdie also said that there is no apparent trauma to the bodies, and that they had likely been there through the winter. “It does not appear there was trauma to the bodies, other than what looked like mummification, almost,” said Murdie.

The sheriff said that the bodies do not represent any known risks to people living or enjoying the outdoors in the area.

