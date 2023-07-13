Air base in grand junction helps fight fire in western Colorado and beyond

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - In the western United States, people are no strangers to wildfires. If a wildfire is flares up, you can bet that aerial firefighters aren’t far behind.

Some of those firefighters based in Mesa County are part of the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management. The base, located at the Grand Junction Regional Airport, houses large air tankers, small, single-engine drop planes, lead planes, air attack planes and smoke jumper planes. It’s a common site to see the planes take to the skies once wildfire season begins. But before these planes get airborne though, a lot of work has to happen first. All that begins with the men and women at the U.I.F.M. The folks at dispatch get the call.

“Dispatch disseminates that order, they verify all the information,” said Adam Goeden, airtanker base manager. “There’s a lot of operations and people in the background that make all that happen.”

In Goeden’s role as airtanker base manager, he coordinates al the groups on the ramp, parking tenders, rent managers and several others, who are all dealing with information about the aircrafts coming and going.

Once wheels are up, the air attack, or aerial supervision leads the charge. According to Goeden, attacking the fire from the air has several different layers. In the highest layer above the fire, the aerial supervision surveys and overlooks the fire. Their job is to coordinate all the other aircraft that are working on the fire at the same time. They’re also working directly with ground crews.

“They’re observing and coordinating the heavier tankers, the single engine, air tankers, the helicopters and smokejumpers, coordinating all that airspace,” said Goeden. “There’s lot of people involved in the process to get all those resources out to the fire.”

Then there’s the lead planes. Goeden said that plane will go in ahead of the tanker planes, verifying the terrain and air conditions. That helps the tankers have a better idea of what to expect when they come in to drop fire retardant.

At the U.C.R.I.F.M. base in Grand Junction, one of the biggest tankers, often seen on hand, is called a large air tanker. The plane’s owner, Neptune Aviation works as a subcontractor with various organizations such as the Bureau of Land Management, or in this case, U.I.F.M. Pilots could wake up in Mesa County one morning, and by the end of the day, be in California fighting a fire.

“We’re controlled by the Forest Service. They basically will order us to go to a fire to help out the guys on the ground,” said Justin Hawkins, a pilot with Neptune Aviation. Hawkins has been flying for more than 25 years, professionally for around 15. The last several years he’s been flying large air tankers for firefighting.

“I think what really sparked my interest was when I was maybe eight or nine years old, my dad had an ultralight,” recalled Hawkins. “And the sickness just kind of grew from there.”

By the time he reached high school, Hawkins said he knew he wanted to be a professional pilot. But when he finally achieved that goal, he knew it wasn’t the right fit. He explored other options, and ended up firefighting.

“It’s really it’s a niche, a very small community, a small subset of professional pilots,” said Hawkins. “But it definitely suits my style for sure.”

Like many other occupations though, fighting fires from the air has its challenges. Hawkins said the challenge for him in the end is the operational pace. The dynamic environment he said is never the same.

“We can fly 14 times on the same fire in the same day, and every single time, something’s going be different,” said Hawkins. “That keeps it interesting. It’s certainly not boring.”

Hawkins, like many others at U.C.R.I.F.M. will tell you though, the real heroes are the guys on the ground fighting the fire.

“What we’re really here for as aerial firefighters and especially as large air tanker company is to support the firefighters in the ground that are doing the real work,” said Hawkins. “Aerial firefighting is extremely effective, and often irreplaceable by anything else. But what’s not replaceable in every single fire on the ground, is the guys on the ground that are actually putting the fire out.”

The ground crews include the engine crews, hot shot crews, and more.

“We’re here for to support those guys,” said Hawkins. “And we’re always just in awe of what they can do. It’s amazing.”

Some of the crews on the ground get there by way of parachute: smoke jumpers.

Smoke jumpers gather all of their gear in packs. Everything they’ll need for their firefighting role. They load up in planes, then jump out and their fight begins.

“It’s an amazing job,” said Gabriel O’Keefe, B.L.M. smoke jumper. “It’s exciting, but you’re also able to give back and help with fire suppression and management across the west. "

O’Keefe said he got into firefighting right out of high school, doing it as a summer job throughout college. While in college, he said he realized he loved doing it and aligned his education to fit with firefighting.

“I’ve never never been skydiving before,” said O’Keefe. “I would say a lot of our candidates that go into rookie training have not had skydiving experience. “It’s not particularly helpful with their operation. It can be habits that were considered bad for the way we operate.”

O’Keefe said there is a lot of pride that comes with being a smokejumper and a lot of specialized training that goes with it.

“We’re just another resource out there,” said O’Keefe. “And the other guys out there on the ground, engines, crews, hotshot crews, they all have the role they play a vital part within the whole system. We’re just one of those pieces, trying to help out.”

