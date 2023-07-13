Fruita man bikes across the country to raise money for the science museum in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Most people who ride bikes will ride them locally for short distances, while others put on the miles. However, one man took biking to another level, traveling across the country.

Mike Perry is a resident of Fruita and a retired director of the Museum of Western Colorado, who decided to take on the formidable challenge of biking from Oregon to New York City to raise money for the Eureka McConnell Science Museum. He read an article about a husband and wife riding across the country while living in Oregon; Perry decided to take on that challenge. He began his journey in Oregon with his rear wheel touching the Pacific Ocean and ultimately completed his journey when his front wheel touched the Atlantic Ocean.

He said he purchased around four to five bikes from a local business in Grand Junction called Brown’s Cycles, which helped him trek his way across the country.

Perry mentioned he biked through different environments, from rain to sunshine and warm to cool temperatures. He talked about his experiences in Ohio, riding along Lake Erie. “That trail along the Erie Canal, which is a dedicated biking walking path along the Erie Canal, and then coordinating or connecting with the Empire State Trail, which the Erie Canal is part of, goes down to Manhattan. There is very lush vegetation. So you have a canopy of trees for the most part and lush vegetation, which gave us some protection from the sun,” Perry said.

He stated that the entire bike ride was achievable through the support of his wife, his daughters along with their husbands, and other people. He also mentioned the training was extensive. “My training was anywhere from 125 to 150 miles a week. And most of my riding was right around here in Fruita, Grand Junction, the riverfront trail up north towards the Book Cliffs,” Perry said.

At the end of the bike ride, he successfully raised $88,000, which he will donate to the Eureka McConnell Science Museum. His primary focus was on the kids who go there. He will present a check to the museum on Monday, July 17, 2023, at 11 am.

