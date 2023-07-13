Heat eases briefly, then we turn hotter next week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’ve warmed to the century mark on the thermometer three days in a row now, and the hottest days are still ahead.

Hottest Weather Still Ahead

We’ll turn slightly cooler for the start of the weekend, then Sunday will start warming again. Monday will likely be the warmest day in this hot two-week period. Monday’s forecast highs are 105 degrees at Grand Junction, 101 degrees at Montrose, 105 degrees at Delta, and 101 degrees at Cortez. There is some potential that the day could be hotter, and some forecasts indicated tied or broken all-time record highs. The all-time record highs, as they stand now, are 107 degrees at Grand Junction, 101 degrees at Montrose, 109 degrees at Delta, and 103 degrees at Cortez.

Weather This Weekend

It’s going to be a hot weekend even with the temperatures easing back for Saturday. Saturday will be the cooler half with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s across the Western Slope. Morning lows will range from upper 50s to lower 60s. Sunday will be sunny and hotter. High temperatures will range from upper 90s to lower 100s. Morning lows will be in the upper 50s and low-to-mid 60s. The mountains are the place to go for cooler weather, but even in the High Country, highs will be in the 80s both days.

Looking Ahead

When will it end? After Monday, we’ll slowly step down day to day, but triple-digit high temperatures are still likely for nearly all of next week, even amid the slow cooling. By next weekend, we may ease back to below 100 degrees, but until then, we’ll be baking.

Could the Monsoon Finally Arrive?

We’re also seeing some indication that the summer monsoon could make an appearance starting late next week or next weekend. Increasing showers and thunderstorms could help us tame the intense summer heat, and it could provide some beneficial moisture.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear and warm. Sunset is at 8:42 PM. We’ll cool from near 100 degrees around 6 PM to mid-90s at 8 PM and then to mid-80s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 67 degrees around Grand Junction, 61 degrees around Montrose, 62 degrees around Delta, and 54 degrees around Cortez. Friday will be mainly sunny with a few clouds. Sunrise is at 5:58 AM. We’ll warm from near 70 degrees around 7 AM to low-to-mid 90s at noon and then to near 100 degrees around 4 PM. High temperatures will be near 100 degrees around Grand Junction, 96 degrees around Montrose, 99 degrees around Delta, and 98 degrees around Cortez.

