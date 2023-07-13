Western Colorado Drug Task Force issues warning on illegal narcotics

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Western Colorado Drug Task Force issued a warning on Wednesday highlighting the dangers of illegal narcotics.

The agency, along with other local law enforcement, wants to raise awareness about the impacts of illegal narcotics, citing an increase in overdoses over the last few weeks.

Investigators said they responded to five overdoses recently. Three of the five were fatal. The agency said that it believes fentanyl was a contributing factor.

The agency warns that drug use can lead to increased violence and crime, which can deeply impact families and communities.

