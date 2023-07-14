Gunnison County Coroner says three campers found dead likely died of malnutrition, exposure

The bodies were found in a mummified state.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:43 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUNNISON COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - The Gunnison County Coroner announced Thursday that the three campers found dead earlier this week likely arrived close to a year ago.

The three bodies were found in a mummified state by a hiker in a remote, wooded area near Gold Creek Campground, roughly 20 miles northeast of Gunnison.

The coroner said that evidence at the campsite suggests they arrived in late July of last year and planned to stay long-term. Malnutrition and exposure during the winter months are suspected by the coroner as the cause of death.

Foul play is not suspected by investigators.

None of the three bodies have been identified yet.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal rollover crash on I-70 in Palisade
Fatal rollover crash on I-70 in Palisade
Three mummified bodies found in rural Gunnison County
Three mummified bodies found in rural Gunnison County
Fatal motorcycle accident on I-70
Man killed in I-70 motorcycle crash was a French national touring the southwest
Fire destroys Fruita outbuilding, four dogs rescued
Outbuilding fire burns in Fruita
Car crash took out power line, knocked out power for 1,000+ people
Tuesday’s power outage caused by truck crash, say police

Latest News

Clear Creek Sheriff announces retirement amid scrutiny
Clear Creek Sheriff announces retirement amid scrutiny
Wildland fire danger rising in Colorado as monsoon runs late
Wildland fire danger rising in Colorado as monsoon runs late
Grand Valley Water Users Association gains commissioner support
Grand Valley Water Users Association gains commissioner support
Legal weed sales are way down in Colorado
Legal weed sales are way down in Colorado