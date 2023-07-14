New study from CSI shows crime costing Colorado billions

By Hannah Hickman
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A new study from the Common Sense Institute shows the billions of dollars crime is costing Colorado.

$27.2 billion is the estimated cost crime is having on the state. The report from the CSI shows summer homicides have spiked, murder rates increased by 18% from the first half of 2022 to the first half of 2023.

The study highlighted the cost each murder has on the state-roughly $8.8 million.

Adams and Denver counties account for 40% of the overall crime rate across the state.

Other key findings the report highlighted is the reduction in crime and how it would benefit the state. For every 1% decrease in crime 474 jobs could be added and %56.2 million would go back into the economy.

If crime dropped to zero insurance premiums could decrease by 25% giving $1.71 billion back to consumers.

