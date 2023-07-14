Slightly cooler temperatures precede potentially record-breaking heat

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Lower 100s become a little less common over the next couple of days, but the heat returns to the Western Slope in a big way to start the new work week.

Slightly Cooler Temperatures

A ridge of high pressure that has been centered just to our south will start backing up toward the west over the next couple of days. As it intensifies over portions of California and Nevada, northwesterly winds will bring some slightly cooler temperatures into the Western Slope over the next couple of afternoons. It will still be hot and we will still see above-average temperatures, but those lower 100s that have settled in over the last few days should become a bit less common this afternoon and Saturday afternoon as well.

Record-Breaking Heat Next Week

Some of those high temperatures return to the lower 100s as that ridge starts moving back to the east, and by Monday and Tuesday it will be centered just about directly over us or just a little to the south of us. That ridge is expected to be stronger then than it is now, so expect much warmer temperatures by early next week compared to what we saw earlier this week. The record high in Grand Junction is 104° on Monday and 103° on Tuesday. We’ll likely come within a degree on either side of those record values on both of those days. Temperatures will once again start turning a degree or two cooler through the middle and end of next week, but we’ll still see highs in the lower 100s across multiple of our lower-elevation locations.

Heat Exhaustion vs Heat Stroke

With temperatures expected to rise well into the lower 100s early next week, it’s important to know the various heat-related illnesses and the appropriate actions to take for each.

Heat exhaustion symptoms include...

Feeling faint or dizzy

Excessive sweating

Cool, pale, and clammy skin

A rapid, but weak pulse

Muscle cramps

If you or another person is experiencing symptoms of heat exhaustion, move to a cool, air conditioned place, drink some water, and take a cool shower or use a cold compress.

Heat stroke is a much more serious heat-related illness and requires immediate medical attention. Call 9-1-1 if you or another person is experiencing heat stroke symptoms, which include...

A throbbing headache

No sweating

Red, hot, and dry skin

A rapid and strong pulse

Potential unconsciousness

Again, heat stroke is a medical emergency that requires immediate medial attention. Call 9-1-1 if you or someone else is exhibiting and of those symptoms. Nausea and vomiting are both symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

The best way to avoid heat-related illness is to avoid being outdoors between the hours of 11 AM and 3 PM when daytime heating is at its peak. Do any outdoor activities during the early morning or middle to late evening. If you have to be outdoors during those peak daytime heating times, take multiple breaks and make sure you drink plenty of water and Gatorade, Powerade, etc to replenish electrolytes that you lose while sweating.

Spring Creek Fire Update

The transition over to the local fire management team, and work continues to further secure the perimeter of the fire for additional containment, repair suppression efforts done to the landscape, and remove equipment no longer necessary to fight the fire. The fire has burned 3,256 acres and is now 65% contained. Fire activity is expected to remain low, and smoke may still be visible as it continues to burn well inside the containment lines.

Next 24 Hours

Sunny skies continue with a few spotty patches of clouds around the Western Slope through the afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler, but still pretty hot with highs in the middle to upper 90s. Some lower 100s could still be possible in some of the valley locations. Clear skies continue tonight with lows in the middle to upper 50s and lower to middle 60s. Sunny skies are back again on Saturday with highs still in the middle to upper 90s.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.