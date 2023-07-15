A.I. in our health care systems

Hannah Hickman practices using the DaVinci surgical robot used to perform surgeries at...
Hannah Hickman practices using the DaVinci surgical robot used to perform surgeries at Community Hospital.(Joshua Vorse)
By Hannah Hickman
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:33 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Artificial intelligence is shaping our health care system.

While A.I. may be a new concept for some people like Dr. Thomas Tobin, the chief medical information officer at Community Hospital, have been working with A.I. in some capacity for quite some time.

“A.I. technology has been around since the 1950′s,” Dr. Tobin said. “It helps us perform life sacing surgeries.”

Places like Community Hospital are utilizing A.I. in patient care through data security and surgical robots.

“It frees up the human component to do the more involved tasks.” Dr. Tobin said.

Even though A.I. is being used in patient care Dr. Tobin stressed technology is never in control. Humans are still the ones steering the ship at the end of the day and have control over the technology they use.

“It’s a huge advancement in medicine.” Dr. Tobin said. “But again, it’s that level of it being able to help with repetitive tasks, it’s not making decisions it’s not thinking.”

Dr. Tobin also said there are fail safes in place at Community Hospital should A.I. take a hit in the future.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal rollover crash on I-70 in Palisade
Fatal rollover crash on I-70 in Palisade
Three mummified bodies found in rural Gunnison County
Three mummified bodies found in rural Gunnison County
Fatal motorcycle accident on I-70
Man killed in I-70 motorcycle crash was a French national touring the southwest
Fire destroys Fruita outbuilding, four dogs rescued
Outbuilding fire burns in Fruita
Car crash took out power line, knocked out power for 1,000+ people
Tuesday’s power outage caused by truck crash, say police

Latest News

Two guys playing pickleball at Lincoln park
Keeping athletes safe during the summer heat
Clear Creek Sheriff announces retirement amid scrutiny
Clear Creek Sheriff announces retirement amid scrutiny
Wildland fire danger rising in Colorado as monsoon runs late
Wildland fire danger rising in Colorado as monsoon runs late
Gunnison County Coroner says three campers found dead likely died of malnutrition, exposure
Gunnison County Coroner says three campers found dead likely died of malnutrition, exposure