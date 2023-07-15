Keeping athletes safe during the summer heat

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Many find the summer season to enjoy the outdoors, go swimming, and do other summer outdoor activities that are impossible during the winter. However, sports are always going on year-round. When you add summer heat to the mixture for athletes, the biggest concern are heat-related illnesses.

“Exertion in the heat is difficult. Some considerations need to be made, primarily with hydration,” said Daryl Haan, Rocky Mountain Orthopedics Physician Assistant. He stated that hydration is vital in the summer, especially in the heat, but there is more to it than just drinking water. Haan mentioned that it is crucial to replenish your body’s electrolytes and stay hydrated.

When your body sweats, you lose sodium, potassium, magnesium, and other electrolytes. Also, with the loss of electrolytes, there can be some cardiac ramifications. According to Haan, that will happen in extreme cases. In most instances of electrolyte loss, the athlete will lose performance, leading to muscle fatigue and cramping.

While staying hydrated is vital, having well-balanced meals is just as crucial. “Modifying those stressors is how you prevent the escalation from some dehydration to exhaustion to heatstroke. Nutrition also can play a role in that you’re seeking out whole foods instead of synthetic foods probably is wise for our young athletes. There are many sorts of proprietary drink supplements and performance supplements, which are fine in a pinch but still not a great replacement for real food.” Haan mentioned.

He mentioned that you can reduce the chance of dehydration, heat exhaustion, or stroke from occurring if you stay hydrated and have well-balanced meals. However, injuries can still occur that are not heat related at all. Athletes are prone to injuries like swollen joints, broken bones, sprains, and strains. This is where Rocky Mountain Orthopedic has the Rapid Access to Precision Injury Diagnosis (RAPID) program. The program allows people to walk in for treatment as opposed to going to the Emergency Room (ER). However, the program does have limitations based on the type of injury. The ER comes into play for broken bones with an open wound, facial trauma, concussion, head injuries, or heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion or stroke.

Even if athletes sustain injuries, with or without the heat, you want to make sure of two things. First, stay hydrated, and second, eat healthy to lower your chances of a heat-related illness. If an injury does arise, you have the RAPID services available or, the ER if necessary.

