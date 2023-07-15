Video shows plane taking off from highway after pilot forced to make emergency landing

A small plane took flight from Interstate 10 in Suwannee County on Friday after the pilot made an emergency landing. (Source: WCTV)
By Chasity Maynard and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:29 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) - A pilot was forced to land a plane on a highway in Florida after running out of fuel.

Authorities said the incident happened on Friday afternoon on Interstate 10 in Suwannee County.

A 53-year-old pilot from Lee County landed the plane without injury on I-10 near mile marker 272, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP was notified of the landing at about 4 p.m.

The pilot was flying to Cross City when fuel ran out in one of the plane’s tanks and the aircraft wouldn’t transfer to the other fuel tank, according to the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office.

As the pilot attempted to land, a motorist on the interstate realized what was happening and stepped in to help. According to the FHP, the driver slowed traffic and cleared a spot for the pilot to land on the highway.

Drivers then helped push the plane off the road and into a grass median, authorities said.

An officer with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services took the pilot to get fuel after the landing.

Troopers then closed a portion of I-10 around 6 p.m. to give the pilot enough room for takeoff.

Authorities said the pilot will not face any fines.

Copyright 2023 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal rollover crash on I-70 in Palisade
Fatal rollover crash on I-70 in Palisade
Three mummified bodies found in rural Gunnison County
Three mummified bodies found in rural Gunnison County
Fatal motorcycle accident on I-70
Man killed in I-70 motorcycle crash was a French national touring the southwest
Fire destroys Fruita outbuilding, four dogs rescued
Outbuilding fire burns in Fruita
Car crash took out power line, knocked out power for 1,000+ people
Tuesday’s power outage caused by truck crash, say police

Latest News

Three police officers were reportedly shot in Fargo, North Dakota, on Friday.
3 police officers reportedly shot in Fargo, North Dakota
Texas workers found a teen's lost ring containing her father's ashes.
City workers dig through tons of trash to reunite teen with irreplaceable ring
Hannah Hickman practices using the DaVinci surgical robot used to perform surgeries at...
A.I. in our health care systems
Texas workers found a woman's lost ring containing her father's ashes.
Workers find teen's lost ring containing her father's ashes
Two guys playing pickleball at Lincoln park
Keeping athletes safe during the summer heat