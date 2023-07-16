Jackalopes drop final game of Pioneer League first half

By Garrett Brown
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:48 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The defending Pioneer League champions have had an up-and-down start to their title defense season. The team sits at 20-28 after dropping the final game of the first half to the Northern Colorado Owlz 13-7.

After a scoreless first inning of play, the Jackalopes pulled the starter Justin Kleinsorge, to bring in Trey Morrill. The Owlz were all over the Loma native, to the tune of six runs, five earned.

The Grand Junction defense also made a costly mistake, attempting to throw out Owlz Centerfielder Payton Robertson, who was trying to stretch a hit in the gaps into a triple. Jackalopes Shortstop Collin Gordon’s relay to third was offline, missing Jaylen Hubbard at third, and the ball skirted away out of play allowing Robertson to score along with two other Northern Colorado runners. Northern Colorado would put up eight unanswered runs in the first three innings.

The Jackalopes got on the board in the bottom of the third when the First Baseman Joe Johnson got a ball in the air down the left field line, that looked bound to head foul, but carried over the wall for a two-run bomb, cutting the lead to 8-2 at the time.

But the early Owlz surge in the second inning proved to be too large to overcome, and the Owlz won 13-7.

After taking the first three games of the six-game series, the Jackalopes end up splitting 3-3 with the Owlz heading into the half. They will start the second half similar to how they started the first, with a multi-series road trip.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal rollover crash on I-70 in Palisade
Fatal rollover crash on I-70 in Palisade
Gunnison County Coroner says three campers found dead likely died of malnutrition, exposure
Gunnison County Coroner says three campers found dead likely died of malnutrition, exposure
Three mummified bodies found in rural Gunnison County
Three mummified bodies found in rural Gunnison County
Fatal motorcycle accident on I-70
Man killed in I-70 motorcycle crash was a French national touring the southwest
Car crash took out power line, knocked out power for 1,000+ people
Tuesday’s power outage caused by truck crash, say police

Latest News

New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton heads up the first base line on a three-run home run off...
Stanton’s 4th homer in 4 games powers Yankees over Rockies 4-3, Donaldson hurt again
File Graphic
Grand Valley Surge Enforcement Results
Contractor crews will start working on the project on Monday, July 17 and work through October.
Reconstruction project on Bear Creek Trail
New York Yankees hitting coach Sean Casey watches as Josh Donaldson draws a walk from Colorado...
With a new hitting coach, the Yankees fizzle at the plate again in their 7-2 loss to the Rockies