Triple digits returning tomorrow to only continue rising by Monday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Heat Advisory:

A Heat Advisory is in place for Monday, July 17, for Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez, starting at noon and expiring at 9 pm. Temperatures will soar for most locations, with temperatures staying 101 to 106 degrees and maxing out to 107.

Dehydration / Heat Exhaustion and Stroke:

Even with temperatures soaring into the triple digits on Tuesday, the current temperatures in the upper 90s continue to bring health-related risks. The most common is dehydration, and signs of dehydration can include:

feeling thirsty and lightheaded

a dry mouth

tiredness

having dark-colored, strong-smelling urine

passing urine less often than usual

Dehydration can also put you at risk for heat exhaustion, and those symptoms can include:

Dizziness, light-headedness, blurred vision, and headache.

Fever, usually over 100 degrees Fahrenheit

Fatigue, weakness, or fainting

Nausea and vomiting.

Rapid, shallow breaths.

Severe or excessive sweating and cold, clammy (damp) skin.

Swollen ankles or swelling in the feet and hands

Weak, fast heartbeat and low blood pressure when you stand up

The worst is heat stroke, which can happen when you have prolonged exposure to physical exertion in hot temperatures. Signs of heat stroke include:

High body temperature. of 104 F or higher

Confusion, agitation, slurred speech, irritability, delirium, seizures, and coma can all result from heatstroke.

Alteration in sweating

Nausea and vomiting

Flushed skin

Rapid breathing

Headache

If you are in the heat stroke phase, call 911 immediately.

The remainder of our weekend:

For the remainder of our Saturday, temperatures will sit in the mid-80s to upper 70s before the midnight hours strike. Low temperatures will reach the upper to mid-60s staying under clear skies.

For our Sunday, the triple digits return once again as temperatures rise to 101 in Grand Junction and remain double digits for Montrose with a high temperature of 97. Sunny skies will hang around throughout the day to finish off the weekend.

