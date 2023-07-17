Fireflies are returning to Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - If you travel to the Midwest, you might be astonished by the star-like twinkle that swirls around you at night. I’m talking about Fireflies. What most don’t know is Colorado has their own native species. Many Western slope residents may remember seeing lightning bugs in their back yard years ago, as far back to the 90s. New research is discovering why they left and what could be done to foster them back.

There are currently 14 Firefly species in America facing extinction. Which is alarming, given the presence of fireflies is a top bio-indicator of an ecosystem’s health and ability to thrive.

“If an ecosystem is starting to get destroyed or becoming problematic, these are the first species that will leave,” Said Francisco Garcia Bulle, the Entomology Manager at the Butterfly Pavilion.

For an unknown reason, the Colorado Firefly population continues to dwindle. Even locals recant the little critters lighting the sky of the Western Slope in years past.

Experts at the Butterfly Pavilion hypothesize the ongoing destruction of their wetland habitats might be responsible. However, light and water pollution are being studies as a culprit too.

“There’s so many things we don’t know about insects. That’s why Butterfly Pavilion is great, because we’re doing all this research here to try to understand more about these population fluctuations,” Said Francisco.

Scientists finally made breaking ground in their research. Entomologists don’t have a name for the species they’re working on. Meaning this could be whole new species in the United States. One male and two female Fireflies reached adulthood after two years in larva form. They are the first to do so since research began in 2017. The hardest part, was figuring out how to keep the larva alive.

“They’re trying to get them to reach adulthood, but they die when they’re larva. They get them to two months old, three months, even six months and then they die,” Added Francisco.

After two years of trial and error, Francisco says they formulated a diet of snails and apples. Discovering that Firefly larva had carnivorous tendencies.

Now, the researchers will have a small window to get the females to lay their eggs. As their life cycle ends just weeks after reaching adulthood.

As research and funding increases, Francisco says he would love to expand their work to different regions of Colorado, but that requires knowing where the local populations reside.

The Butterfly Pavilion wants to know if you’ve seen Fireflies on the Western Slope. If you have, follow this link to detail what you saw and the location.

The window of time for you to spot these little bugs is closing int he next two weeks. Be sure to keep an eye out.

