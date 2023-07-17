Gov. Polis elected vice-chair of National Governors Association

Gov. Polis will serve alongside the nation's governors, including Utah Governor Spencer Cox, who was elected as chair.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:07 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Governor Jared Polis is adding a new line to his resume after being elected to serve as the vice-chair of the bipartisan National Governor’s Association by his gubernatorial peers from across the country.

The governor said that he is looking forward to working with other governors to address the nation’s challenges. “I am proud to be elected the Vice-Chair of the National Governors Association for the upcoming year by my colleagues from both sides of the aisle. Nation Governors Association is a unique and valued forum for the governors to offer their unique perspectives, share policies, and develop bipartisan solutions. I am committed to elevating the issues impacting Colorado and, through the bipartisan input from National Governors Association, creating real solutions to improve our state, create jobs, and continue to grow our thriving economy,” said Governor Polis in a statement issued Friday.

He will serve alongside neighboring Utah Governor Spencer Cox, who was elected as chair.

