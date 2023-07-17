Record-breaking heat on Monday will be follow by only slight cooling

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The temperature topped at 107 degrees at the Grand Junction Airport at 3:45 PM Monday afternoon. That ties the all-time record high for Grand Junction of 107 degrees, which last happened in 2021. It also breaks the daily record high of 104 degrees set in 2010.

Heat Advisory

A Heat Advisory continues until 9 PM for the Grand Valley and areas along Highway 50 to the Central Gunnison Valley, including Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and surrounding areas. Also included are the Paradox Valley, the Dolores Valley, and the Four Corners Region, including Nucla, Dove Creek, and Cortez.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly cloudy and hot. Sunset is at 8:40 PM. We’ll cool slowly from near 105 degrees around 6 PM to near 100 degrees at 8 PM and then to upper 80s at 10 PM. We likely won’t cool into the 70s until after 2 AM. The rest of tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy and warm. Low temperatures by morning will be near 71 degrees around Grand Junction, 64 degrees around Montrose, 64 degrees around Delta, and 55 degrees around Cortez. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a very small chance for a stray shower, especially over the high terrain and in the evening in the valleys. Sunrise is at 6:01 AM. We’ll warm from lower 70s at 7 AM to mid-90s at noon and into the lower 100s by 4 PM.

A Stray Shower or Thunderstorm Possible

The best chance we have for any relief from this scorching summer heat is an off chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm. Realistically, it’s just a 10% chance or less. Most of these stray showers and thunderstorms will stay over the higher terrain, but the evenings it’s possible for some activity to stray away from the higher terrain and move out over the valleys. Possible, yes. Probable, no.

Any Relief?

A hot high pressure ridge has buckled the jet stream to the north over the Western U.S. That’s the cause of the intense heat. The high pressure ridge has low pressure troughs digging southward on either side. There’s cooler air in areas beneath those troughs. The jet stream is wavy if you look at it on a map, but it’s also largely stagnant - meaning, it has been locked in this wavy pattern for nearly a week, and there’s no strong indication that it will change in the next week.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.