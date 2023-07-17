Woman’s ex-boyfriend accused of kidnapping her from work, killing her during standoff with police

A kidnapping incident that started late Sunday night in Fayette County ended with the death of a 19-year-old woman outside a high school in Clayton County, Georgia, authorities said.
By Jennifer Lifsey and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:33 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - A kidnapping incident that started late Sunday night in Fayette County ended with the death of a 19-year-old woman outside a high school in Clayton County, authorities said.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, at 11 p.m. Sunday, Fayetteville Police were dispatched to a kidnapping in progress call at the Wingstop restaurant on North Glynn Street in Fayetteville. They say several 911 calls were received advising that a man had entered the restaurant and taken his ex-girlfriend, an employee of the restaurant, at gunpoint and left in a red Chevrolet Camaro.

While responding to the call, an officer with the Fayetteville Police Department spotted a vehicle matching the description and began to follow it to confirm its involvement. The vehicle began to flee from the officer in the area of Banks Road in Fayetteville, which led to a vehicle pursuit that eventually left Fayette County and entered Clayton County via McDonough Road, according to officials.

Fayetteville Police say the vehicle turned into the driveway of Lovejoy High School where officers performed a Precision Immobilization Technique, or PIT, maneuver to stop the vehicle and end the pursuit.

When the vehicle stopped, the suspect fired several shots inside the vehicle and additional shots at officers, striking their vehicle multiple times with the officers still inside, officials said.

The officers were able to jump out and take cover. The officers then began telling the suspect to leave the vehicle, which was ignored.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department says deputies deployed an irritant into the suspect’s vehicle, and he jumped out and was quickly taken into custody. The female victim was located inside the vehicle with several gunshot wounds and died from her injuries.

The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Cameron Ja’Michael Hopkins, of Albany, is being charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault by the City of Fayetteville Police Department. The Clayton County Police Department is handling the homicide investigation, which occurred inside Clayton County, and additional charges are expected there.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal rollover crash on I-70 in Palisade
Fatal rollover crash on I-70 in Palisade
Gunnison County Coroner says three campers found dead likely died of malnutrition, exposure
Gunnison County Coroner says three campers found dead likely died of malnutrition, exposure
Three mummified bodies found in rural Gunnison County
Three mummified bodies found in rural Gunnison County
Car crash took out power line, knocked out power for 1,000+ people
Tuesday’s power outage caused by truck crash, say police
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield

Latest News

In this photo tweeted by WSB-TV's Steve Gehlbach, Hampton Police Chief James Turner, center,...
Georgia mass shooting suspect is killed during intense search and 3 officers are wounded, police say
This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding and a partially fallen tree...
Massive search is underway for missing children swept away in suburban Philadelphia flash flood
FILE - A sign for Eli Lilly & Co. sits outside their corporate headquarters in Indianapolis on...
Second Alzheimer’s drug in the pipeline promises to slow worsening but with safety concern
Barren Hill Fire Police block a local intersection after a train derailment on Monday morning,...
Freight train derails in southeast Pennsylvania, but no known injuries or hazards
In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Aileen M. Cannon speaks remotely during a...
Spotlight on judge in Trump documents case intensifies following controversial earlier ruling