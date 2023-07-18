Deputies investigating break-in at historic school

LOMA, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a break-in at the Old Loma School.

The break-in happened around 10:25 p.m. on Sunday July 16, at the school at 1349 Teller St. in Loma.

Deputies got the call of several people trespassing inside the school with guns. When deputies arrived they determined there were three minors wandering through the school. At least of them had a gun, though investigators said it was unknown if it was a real gun or an airsoft type gun. The building’s current owner, installed security cameras and caught the suspects on film.

Suspects caught on security camera (Shirleen Brach Hutton)

Deputies said they tried loud hails, basically shouting at the group from outside the building, to come out of their own accord. But according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, the group never did. The responding deputies determined that the use of force to get the group out was not necessary and that’s when the responders left.

Investigators from the sheriff’s office went back out to the school the next day, July 17, to see what, if any damages were done to the school. Investigators said some evidence of the break-in was gathered, but couldn’t provide any further details. The investigation into the break-in is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

