Deputies investigating break-in at historic school

Deputies responding to Old Loma School at 1349 Teller St.
Deputies responding to Old Loma School at 1349 Teller St.(Shirleen Brach Hutton)
By Adam Woodbrey
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:50 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOMA, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a break-in at the Old Loma School.

The break-in happened around 10:25 p.m. on Sunday July 16, at the school at 1349 Teller St. in Loma.

Deputies got the call of several people trespassing inside the school with guns. When deputies arrived they determined there were three minors wandering through the school. At least of them had a gun, though investigators said it was unknown if it was a real gun or an airsoft type gun. The building’s current owner, installed security cameras and caught the suspects on film.

Suspects caught on security camera
Suspects caught on security camera(Shirleen Brach Hutton)
Suspects caught on security cameras
Suspects caught on security cameras(Shirleen Brach Hutton)

Deputies said they tried loud hails, basically shouting at the group from outside the building, to come out of their own accord. But according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, the group never did. The responding deputies determined that the use of force to get the group out was not necessary and that’s when the responders left.

Investigators from the sheriff’s office went back out to the school the next day, July 17, to see what, if any damages were done to the school. Investigators said some evidence of the break-in was gathered, but couldn’t provide any further details. The investigation into the break-in is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gunnison County Coroner says three campers found dead likely died of malnutrition, exposure
Gunnison County Coroner says three campers found dead likely died of malnutrition, exposure
Fatal rollover crash on I-70 in Palisade
Fatal rollover crash on I-70 in Palisade
Fireflies are returning to Colorado
Fireflies are returning to Colorado
Three mummified bodies found in rural Gunnison County
Three mummified bodies found in rural Gunnison County
Car crash took out power line, knocked out power for 1,000+ people
Tuesday’s power outage caused by truck crash, say police

Latest News

Jeff Kuhr, on April 3, 2021.
Mesa County and Jeff Kuhr reach agreement; Kuhr to receive over $200,000 in severance
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Angel
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Meet Angel
Mesa County Public Health
The importance of restaurant inspections and new online resources for the Mesa County community
howard fire
Howard Fire west of Meeker