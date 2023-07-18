Fruit city council considering selling lake

By Adam Woodbrey
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:24 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Fruita city council is considering selling one of its four lakes on Pinion Mesa.

On its July 18 agenda, Enochs Lake is up for debate. This, after the city was offered $500,000 for the property. Before 1980, the 51 acre Enochs Lake used to supply domestic water to Fruita. Since then though, with Fruita’s growing needs changing, the city said it’s no longer adequate to supply water. It’s used as a recreation lake.

On its agenda for the next meeting, the city council states an ordinance authorizing the conveyance of water rights and real property of the city, in reference to Enoch’s Lake.

