Grand Junction Lions Club names lion of the year

By Adam Woodbrey
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:37 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - For more than 70 years, the Grand Junction Lions Club has selected one of its members as the ‘Lion of the Year’ and this years member is Jim Rowland.

His constituents said Rowland is an award-winning photojournalist, even securing a Pulitzer Prize nomination. As part of the award, the Lions Club looks at members who give years of service to the community. Rowland is being recognized for his work with organizations such as the Food Bank of the Rockies.

“He’s been a community leader for a lot of years,” said Ken Brownlee, last year’s winner. “One of the things with Jim, you can count on him showing up and contributing and his focus is always on other people.”

The Lions Club said it’s ‘Lion of the Year’ award is one of its most prestigious awards bestowed on its members.

