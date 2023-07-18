Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Meet Angel

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Angel is the perfect dog, looking for his forever family home. He super affectionate and extremely friendly. Angel would do very well in a home with another dog or will older kids. He is still getting to know himself and his strength, but once he does, he will do wonderful with children as well. Angel is extremely adorable, with medium energy, and wants nothing more than a loving family.

Right now, Mesa County Animal Shelter is terribly overwhelmed with fostering dogs. Fosters are URGENTLY needed for dogs.

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Angel

Adoptable NOW and at our event:

Chow Down Pet Supplies

2500 Broadway St, Unit H, Grand Junction, CO

Sat 7/15/23 from 10am-12:30pm

Dog adoption fee: $160 CASH only please

Seriously interested in adopting a Grand Rivers Humane cat or dog?

Complete adoption application at

Adoption Application

grandrivershumane.org

