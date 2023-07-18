How can YOU beat the heat

Staying cool while in the heat
Staying cool while in the heat(KKCO/KJCT)
By Kyrsten McBrayer
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:23 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - With the Summer temperatures roasting most of the US, some cities utilize cooling centers as it provides shelter from extensive heat related health effort. Which can be critical for the houseless population.

Last year we asked the city of Grand Junction if they planned on setting up one of these cooling centers, they did not. We circled back around with the same question, but got the same answer.

We called local shelters to see if they had anything set up to protect people from the heat, but so far have not heard back.

The Center for Disease Control says heat related illness side effects include

- Dizziness

-Heavy Seating

-Nausea

-Hot and Red Skin

-Blisters

So what can you do to beat the heat without a cooling shelter?

Drink lot’s of water. Try to remain in shady areas to avoid sun burns or blisters. If you can, get ahold of a library card so you have an airconditioned space to rest. If all else fails, you can always take a quick dip in the river, with a life jacket of course. If you are throwing up, or symptoms of heat illness remain for longer than an hour, it’s recommended you call 911 and seek medical help as soon as possible.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal rollover crash on I-70 in Palisade
Fatal rollover crash on I-70 in Palisade
Gunnison County Coroner says three campers found dead likely died of malnutrition, exposure
Gunnison County Coroner says three campers found dead likely died of malnutrition, exposure
Three mummified bodies found in rural Gunnison County
Three mummified bodies found in rural Gunnison County
Fireflies are returning to Colorado
Fireflies are returning to Colorado
Car crash took out power line, knocked out power for 1,000+ people
Tuesday’s power outage caused by truck crash, say police

Latest News

Weather Extra: Record highs were broken on Monday
Search called off for missing hiker near Durango
Search called off for missing hiker near Durango
Gov. Polis elected vice-chair of National Governors Association
Gov. Polis elected vice-chair of National Governors Association
Mesa County Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr announces resignation
Mesa County Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr announces resignation