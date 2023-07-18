Howard Fire west of Meeker

howard fire
howard fire(KKCO/KJCT)
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:26 AM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A new fire popping up on the Western Slope this time near Meeker, Colorado. The Howard Fire sparked Sunday because of suspected dry lightening.

On Monday, the fire was about 109 acres in size but as of 2AM this morning, it has grown to 245 acres. Around 50 firefighters were sent to help control the fire. Additionally, helicopters, air tankers, and other aircrafts were deployed to help fight the fire.

No damage to structures has been reported and no structures were threatened. We will update you on air and online when we know more information.

