Human waste spill on interstate leads to spinouts, crash in Connecticut

A major crash on I-95 in Bridgeport shut down the highway Monday night. (WFSB, DOT)
By Olivia Kalentek and Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:40 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Multiple vehicles, including two state police vehicles and a tractor trailer, were involved in what state police described as a major crash on Interstate 95 in Connecticut.

The driver of a Mack truck, whom state police identified as 34-year-old Shaky Joseph of Waterbury, was charged in connection with the crashes.

The crashes happened near exit 27 on the northbound side of I-95 Monday night. The highway was closed for about three hours.

Troopers initially said an oil spill in the roadway caused the crash but later clarified it was human waste.

According to investigators, the truck towed a trailer with an unsecured load, which leaked the human waste over the lanes of the highway.

As a result, the roadway was slick. State police said they responded to help several drivers who hit the spot and were involved in collisions.

While two of their cruisers were pulled over at the median with their emergency lights activated, the driver of a tractor-trailer also hit the slick spot and lost control of his vehicle.

The tractor-trailer entered the median and struck one cruiser, which caused it to hit the second cruiser.

No injuries were reported.

Troopers said they determined that Joseph was aware of the leak. He was charged with unsecured load, reckless driving, and 12 counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.

Joseph was released on a $25,000 bond and given a court date of Aug. 8.

