The importance of restaurant inspections and new online resources for the Mesa County community

We spoke with Kayla Sherrell, an environmental health specialist about the goals and process of restaurant inspections
Mesa County Public Health
Mesa County Public Health
By (Melissa Wright)
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:41 AM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Public Health Department is helping restaurants and customers stay safe through restaurant inspections. A restaurant can take anywhere between 45 minutes up to a few hours. The goal of restaurant inspections is to provide education and help food employees, managers, and business owners understand regulations.

The restaurant inspection reports are available on their website at health.mesacounty.us under the Community Services tab.

