Mesa County and Jeff Kuhr reach agreement; Kuhr to receive over $200,000 in severance

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A settlement agreement was reached Tuesday between former Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr and Mesa County, seeking to settle accusations between both parties.

The Settlement Agreement and Release shared by the county states that he will be receiving $224,799.88 in 10 installments spaced out over 30-day periods. It also states that it is not an admission of wrongdoing or liability against either party, and establishes the official date of Kuhr’s termination as June 30, 2023. He will also be receiving an additional payout of unused sick and vacation time, adding an additional $51,216.50 to his severance.

The document states that Kuhr’s termination is intended to avoid spending more money on litigation, and seeks to “resolve all potential claims Kuhr may possess against Mesa County and the Released Parties and that Mesa County may have against Kuhr in an amicable fashion.”

Kuhr’s resignation comes at the end of several months of scrutiny which caught the District Attorney’s attention and triggered an internal audit into alleged alcohol and gift card purchases made with county funds. Kuhr accused county officials of lying during the investigations.

Kuhr’s original contract would have kept him employed until April 30, 2024, ending his employment roughly 10 months early.

