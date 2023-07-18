Police are working to crack down on street racing

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’ve received reports of street racing on North Avenue in Grand junction between 25th and 22nd street. Viewers told us they’re worried about civilians getting hit if there isn’t a stronger police presence. The Grand Junction Police Department says they’re aware of these dangerous activities, saying most of the complaints come in on weekend nights.

Witnesses tell us they’ve seen racers run red lights, speeding, and hitting cats on the road. The GJPD says they’ve responded to crashes involving racing throughout the city. The department is in the process of assigning more officers to that area to monitor these traffic incidents and help put a stop to the racing.

One officer, John Ferguson says the dangers of racing are high, “Number one, not only is it illegal, but you’re going to greatly increase your chances of injury,”.

He continues, saying innocent civilians can get hurt and if someone gets hurt it greatly increases the severity of the charges you could face if caught speed racing.

If you witness racing, Ferguson suggests you record what you see and call 911 if the race seems serious enough for dispatch.

He says, if you can, to try and jot down the license plate number so police can track down the owner of the vehicle.

