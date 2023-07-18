Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: Meet Cupcake!

Cupcake is three-years- old and recently gave birth to 4 kittens, now she’s looking to relax and get all the love in the world by her new family
By Melissa Wright
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:08 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Cupcake is a black, domestic short hair cat, with beautiful green eyes. She is extremely friendly with other cats and dogs and humans, especially the ones that scratch her neck for her. Kitten season is here, and Roice-Hurst could use some support when it comes to keeping their kittens and cats, happy and fed. They are always accepting cash donations, as well as wet cat food and toys.

Pittie Party $50 Adoption Special Through July

Adopt any pit bull or pit bull mix from Roice-Hurst Humane Society for an adoption fee of just $50 during our Pittie Party adoption special throughout the entire month of July! If you’ve been considering adding a new pup to the family, now’s the perfect time to pick out your new squishy-faced, blocky-headed BFF. See who’s waiting to meet you at RHhumanesociety.org/adopt!

