Tina Peters’ new legal team seeks to delay grand jury trial again

Candidate Tina Peters speaks during a debate for the state Republican Party leadership position...
Candidate Tina Peters speaks during a debate for the state Republican Party leadership position sponsored by the Republican Women of Weld, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 in a pizza restaurant in Hudson, Colo.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Adam Woodbrey
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:08 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Tina Peters has a new legal team and now her attorney’s are trying to persuade the judge to delay the grand jury trial for a third time.

This, so the new legal team can have adequate time to prepare for trial.

Peters’ trial was originally slated for March, 2023 until it was postponed until the end of August. Then it was pushed back again, and rescheduled for Oct. 17 through 30 after the district attorney’s office said two prosecution witnesses who work for the clerk and recorders office have a mandatory certification in order for them to do their jobs during the trial. Peters’ already waived her right to a speedy trial, which typically is within six months of being formally charged.

District Attorney, Dan Rubinstein released a statement regarding the request to delay the trial:

“Ms. Peters has a constitutional right to effective assistance of counsel at trial. Given the importance of the case to this community, protecting her convictions, in the event we are successful in this prosecution, is paramount.  As such, we are not opposing their request for additional time to prepare for trial.”

No new trial date has been set, as it’s now up to judge Matthew Barrett whether the delay is granted or not.

