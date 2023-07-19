Another record high falls, but more cooling is on the way

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Another record high temperature fell at Grand Junction. The temperature hit 104 degrees, breaking the previous record of 103 degrees set in 1998 - 25 years ago. Even breaking another record high, we were cooler than yesterday. We’ll be a little bit cooler for Wednesday and Thursday before the heat starts to build again going into this weekend.

Slight Cooling for Wednesday & Thursday

Wednesday will be hot again, but not as hot as either Monday or Tuesday. Highs across the Grand Valley will be 99-101 degrees with mid-to-upper 90s elsewhere across the Western Slope. Thursday will be a little cooler still with highs in the Grand Valley of 98-100 degrees and mid-to-upper 90s across the rest of the Western Slope.

Higher Humidity Reduces Efficiency of Swamp Coolers

With the slight cooling comes higher humidity. Our dewpoint temperatures, which are a more direct measurement of the air’s moisture content as humidity is a function of both the air’s moisture content and temperature, are forecast to increase into the 40s and even lower 50s. We’re usually in the teens and 20s this time of year, so 40s and 50s represent a hefty increase in how humid the air is. It’s not Florida humidity, but it’s high enough that it will reduce the efficiency of our swamp coolers on Wednesday and Thursday. The humidity will ease back again on Friday, but it may increase again early next week.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy with a very small chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm. Sunset is at 8:39 PM. We’ll cool from upper 90s around 6 PM to lower 90s at 8 PM and then mid-80s at 10 PM. We’ll cool into the 70s just after 1 AM. The rest of tonight will be partly cloudy. Low temperatures by morning will be near 70 degrees around Grand Junction, 64 degrees around Montrose, 65 degrees around Delta, and 58 degrees around Cortez. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cooler with a very small chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm, especially in the evening. Sunrise is at 6:02 AM. We’ll warm from near 70 degrees at 7 AM to lower 90s at noon, then upper 90s by 2 PM. High temperatures will be near 99 degrees around Grand Junction, 96 degrees around Montrose, 99 degrees around Delta, and 98 degrees around Cortez.

Looking Ahead

After another day of mid-to-upper 90s on Friday, triple-digit heat will make a comeback starting Saturday. We’ll hold highs in the lower 100s with upper 90s in the less warm areas through at least next Tuesday. The hot high pressure ridge isn’t in a big hurry to move. It may meander and contort its shape over the next week, but it isn’t likely to move away or to weaken significantly. That may change late next week or next weekend, but that’s a long way away in time. For the foreseeable future, we’re staying hot. Some days may be a little less hot. Others maybe a little more hot. But it’s still hot. We’re also likely to stay mostly dry for at least the next week.

