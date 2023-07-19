Castle Rock man arrested, accused of supporting ISIS

Davin Meyer was boarding a plane to Turkey when he was arrested.
Davin Meyer was boarding a plane to Turkey when he was arrested.(KKCO)
By Bernie Lange
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:52 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKCO) - A Colorado teenager has been arrested and accused of trying to join the terrorist organization ISIS. 18-year-old Davin Meyer was stopped by police in Denver as he was trying to board an airplane last Friday. He was trying to fly to Turkey.

Meyer is being charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization. Investigators believe Meyer pledged an oath to the leader of ISIS and intended to travel to Iraq to join the terrorist organization as a fighter.

According to a criminal complaint Meyer’s interest in ISIS piqued last year and his radical beliefs escalated as he sought out extremist videos. Beginning in November last year Meyer allegedly began to talk with FBI agents who he believed were ISIS facilitators.

Meyer has also struggled with severe mental health issues throughout his life, according to the complaint.

He is being held in the Washington County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gunnison County Coroner says three campers found dead likely died of malnutrition, exposure
Gunnison County Coroner says three campers found dead likely died of malnutrition, exposure
Fireflies are returning to Colorado
Fireflies are returning to Colorado
Fatal rollover crash on I-70 in Palisade
Fatal rollover crash on I-70 in Palisade
Three mummified bodies found in rural Gunnison County
Three mummified bodies found in rural Gunnison County
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’

Latest News

Colorado Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar gestures to the dugout after his RBI triple against the...
Ezequiel Tovar and the bullpen lead Rockies to 4-3 win over Astros
Weather Extra: Cooling started Tuesday, despite breaking another record high temperature
James Harvey III celebrated his 100th birthday in Colorado. Pictured here Harvey was the Grand...
Tuskegee Airmen celebrates 100th birthday in Colorado
The railroad is testing out the idea of having one conductor in a truck that would respond to...
Union Pacific Railroad push to have one-man crew in Colorado